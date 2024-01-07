HeiTech set to become full-service digital technology provider

PETALING JAYA: HeiTech Padu Bhd is set to accelerate growth, spearheading its digital transformation across various industries through its holistic solutions.

The company aims to be the technology partner integrating its cutting-edge technologies, such as cybersecurity, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), that customers can rely on to thrive in this digital age and ultimately become a digital technology company by 2030.

Speaking at HeiTech Padu’s virtual 29th annual general meeting, group managing director and group CEO Salmi Nadia Mohd Hilmey said it is on a path to becoming a full-service digital technology provider, offering a holistic solution encompassing the entire lifecycle of IT offerings.

“This journey includes smart city solutions, enterprise services, healthcare technology, energy and power systems, automotive innovations, and defence technologies. We are organising and enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of today’s market and ensure relevance and competitiveness,” she said, adding that with its expertise in smart city solutions, it aims to continue making substantial contributions to the development of the country through the Internet of Things, AI and data analytics.

She said HeiTech Padu has evolved from being a system integrator and managed infrastructure provider to being a provider of digital technology products and services.

“HeiTech has expanded its offerings and market areas via the creation of in-house products and solutions that fit a transactional base and mass market, which includes smart parking solutions, e-know your customers (e-KYC), payment gateways, as well as smart applications for local councils, cooperatives, school management solutions and teaching portals,” said Salmi Nadia.

On smart parking solution, Park Smart Plus, she said it leverages geolocation technology to provide seamless parking experiences and improve traffic management, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint reduction, while their local council management system, Kolleq, enhances administrative efficiency and service delivery.

“We aim to develop sustainable, intelligent urban settings by working hand in hand with local governments and other related parties,” she added.