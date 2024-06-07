Melaka urges expedited construction of WTE plant - Exco

MELAKA: The state government is urging for the construction of the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant at the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill to be expedited, as the tender was awarded over two years ago.

State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management chairman Datuk Rais Yasin emphasised that the WTE plant or incinerator is urgently needed to extend the lifespan of the landfill, which is expected to be full by March 2026.

“The construction of this WTE plant was recently announced again in the Dewan Rakyat by the Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming. The state government and the people are very grateful to the Ministry for choosing Melaka.

“The tender for the WTE construction in Melaka was opened more than two years ago, and I understand it has been awarded to a company.

“We are just waiting for it to be implemented promptly,“ he told reporters after the launching of the Drive-Thru Recycling Center (DTRC) at Taman Bandaraya Bukit Serindit, which was also attended by the Mayor of Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB), Datuk Shadan Othman.

Rais elaborated that, on average, about 1,300 tons of waste, including 30 to 40 percent of solid waste from the construction, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, is sent to the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill daily.

He was addressing the announcement by the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming, on the government’s plans to build 18 WTE plants in Peninsular Malaysia by 2040, during the recent Dewan Rakyat session.

The locations of the proposed WTE plants are Kedah (Jabi and Padang Cina), Johor (Bukit Payung, Seelong, Sedili), Pahang (Jabor – Jerangau, Belenggu), Melaka (Sungai Udang), Kuala Lumpur (Rawang), Selangor (Jeram, Tanjung 12, Rawang 2), Penang (Pulau Burung), Perak (Lahat, Taiping, and Manjung), Terengganu (Tertak Batu), and Kelantan (Jedok).

Rais said that the DTRC is an indicator of MBMB’s goal to become a Low Carbon City by next year.

He added that the DTRC raises awareness about the importance of recycling, supports waste separation at the source starting from households, and generates additional income from recycling activities.

It can handle up to two tons of recyclable materials, from 8 am to 6 pm, daily.