PETALING JAYA: A member of the 7th Battalion Border Regiment stationed at Kem Kidurong, Bintulu, Sarawak, who went missing during ‘Op Ukur’ on June 18, has been safely located by a search and rescue (SAR) team after a 17-day search.

Private Syafiq Hilmi Abd Halim was discovered this morning, hungry and dehydrated but in possession of his equipment and weapons.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the army said that he successfully traced the marked search route to a forward operating base.

“He was found safe, complete with equipment and weapons, but weak due to hunger and dehydration,“ it said in a statement.

Initial reports indicated he went missing while on escort duty in the Ulu Tutong to Bebuloh survey area, along the Malaysia-Brunei border, under the supervision of the 31st Border Brigade Headquarters.

The group leader discovered he was missing from the rear position of the group at noon on June 18.

They expressed gratitude to various agencies involved in the search, including the Royal Malaysian Air Force, police, fire and rescue department and the survey and mapping department.

“We also wish to express our profound gratitude to the Royal Brunei Armed Forces for the assistance and support provided throughout the SAR operation,” it said.

They said that an investigation into the incident will be conducted to enhance standard operating procedures (SOPs).