Huawei Malaysia NUR Power JS Solar smart green industrial park in Kulim

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, NUR Power Sdn Bhd and JS Solar Sdn Bhd will jointly develop an inaugural smart and green industrial park within Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) in Kedah.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was formalised recently, collaborative efforts will be centred around the study, design, and formulation of the Green and Smart Energy Transition Roadmap for KHTP, with ambitions of setting a notable benchmark for the nation's sustainable energy sector.

The partnership will see NUR Power undertaking the role of strategic independent power utility operator while Huawei Malaysia takes on the role of technology enabler. JS Solar will serve as the strategic fulfilment partner responsible for project development.

Key tasks will include the integration of Huawei Malaysia’s solar smart photovoltaic (PV) technology into NUR Power's infrastructure to enhance energy generation efficiency and reliability, as well as the implementation of battery energy storage system solutions to mitigate renewable energy variability and enable more renewable energy adoption in KHTP.

Huawei Malaysia will also assist NUR Power in establishing electric vehicle charging infrastructure to foster the growth of electric mobility in the region.

Additionally, the three companies will jointly embark on research studies for integrating grid-forming solutions into the KHTP utility grid. This involves exploring cutting-edge technologies and methodologies, such as smart solar PV inverters, to improve the grid's adaptability to variable renewable energy sources. The evaluation and implementation of low-voltage ride-through solutions will also be undertaken to fortify the grid's resiliency during sudden voltage dips and ensure grid stability during unforeseen events.

Huawei Malaysia digital power business vice-president Chong Chern Peng said, “Huawei Digital Power is poised to revolutionise the generation and consumption of clean power for the project, drawing upon its expertise in end-to-end energy solutions. This collaboration promises to elevate KHTP’s standing as a forward-looking industrial park, offering a sustainable framework where manufacturing businesses and global companies can flourish.”

NUR Power group managing director Ikwan Hafiz Jamaludin said, “Our joint initiative with Huawei Malaysia and JS Solar is a bold step towards a greener, more resilient future. It is not just about powering industries; it is about empowering sustainable growth and eco-friendly practices across the nation.”

JS Solar managing director Johnson Chai said, “Collaborating with Huawei and NUR Power, we will enhance our collective knowledge and capabilities, driving us to new heights in sustainable energy development through KHTP. By combining our expertise, we aim to not only set a notable benchmark for Malaysia’s sustainable energy sector but also to pave the way for a brighter, greener future for generations to come.”