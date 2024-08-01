Kerjaya Prospek bags RM95.1m deals from Eastern & Oriental units

PETALING JAYA: Construction outfit Kerjaya Prospek Group Bhd has accepted two letters of award (LoA) via wholly owned subsidiaries Permatang Bakti Sdn Bhd and Kerjaya Prospek (M) Sdn Bhd from Tanjung Pinang Development Sdn Bhd (TPD) and Persada Mentari Sdn Bhd (PMSB) respectively.

TPD and PMSB are indirect subsidiary companies of Eastern & Oriental Bhd.

The first LoA, for a contract sum of RM69.2 million, is in relation to the execution of the superstructure works on Gurney Marine Bridge Phase 2, which is expected to be completed within 24 months from Jan 22, 2024. The bridge will link Jalan Gurney to Andaman Island.

The second LoA, which is worth RM25.9 million, involves the execution and com-pletion of the piling and substructure contract works on a proposed 50-storey serviced apartment consisting 261 units on Andaman Island. Construction works is expected to be completed within 12 months from Jan 22, 2024.

Kerjaya CEO and executive director Tee Eng Tiong said, “We are both ecstatic and honoured to be continuously selected and trusted with projects from our long-term established clients of which Kerjaya has formed a firm bond with.

“We are only into the first few days of the new year yet, together with the RM170.9 million contract which we received last week, Kerjaya has already secured a cumulative year-to-date contract value of RM266.1 million. We undoubtedly intend to continue expanding our order book to meet our internal target of RM1.2 billion for 2024.”

He added that Kerjaya will maintain its direction to position itself as a resilient construction player in Malaysia and will continue to seek out projects that are not only lucrative in

returns to their shareholders but also provide opportunities for them as a renowned high rise construction player to develop and enhance their engineering skills and offerings.