Leading Singapore, Malaysia EV charging operators in roaming deal

PETALING JAYA: Leading electric vehicle (EV) charging operators Charge+ from Singapore and ChargeSini from Malaysia have signed a roaming collaboration agreement that grants EV drivers from both parties access to each other’s charging networks.

Both the Singapore and Malaysian governments have identified the EV sector as a key growth area and have rolled out pro-EV policies to encourage the uptake of EVs. This roaming partnership between Charge+ and ChargeSini will enhance the convenience of cross-border EV charging and increase the confidence of EV drivers in long-distance driving.

The agreement was signed and announced in Singapore by Charge+ CEO Goh Chee Kiong and ChargeSini founder and CEO James Goh.

Charge+ is a leading EV charging operator in Southeast Asia, with about 2,000 EV charging points implemented in Singapore and across the region. Charge+ aims to install 30,000 EV charging points in Southeast Asia by 2030.

The roaming agreement is highly synergistic with Charge+’s ongoing implementation of an EV charging highway that spans 5,000km across five Southeast Asia countries, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, the longest EV charging backbone in the region.

Charge+ had earlier announced roaming partnerships with several key EV charging players in the region, namely Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and Indonesia’s Perusahaan Listrik Negara. The latest announcement with ChargeSini represents another major milestone in enhancing the cross-border charging experience in Southeast Asia and will help address the longstanding concern of prospective EV buyers about the inconvenient signing-up process with multiple mobile apps.

ChargeSini (Chargehere EV Solution Sdn Bhd) is Malaysia’s leading EV charging solutions provider. ChargeSini boasts a network of 701 operational EV charging bays across 224 hubs, strategically located across Malaysia. The network includes 122 DC charging points and 579 AC charging points. These are accessible through ChargeSini’s proprietary app that is available on both Apple (iOS) and Google (Android) devices.

The roaming partnership will grant ChargeSini app users access to the Charge+ EV charging network in Singapore, Thailand and other countries in Southeast Asia.