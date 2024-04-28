LGMS’s StarSentry helps SMEs bolster defences against cyber risks

PETALING JAYA: Cybersecurity solution StarSentry – developed by LGMS Bhd through subsidiary Applied Security Intelligence – assists Malaysian small and medium enterprises by providing affordable tools to bolster cyber risk prevention.

The solution, which is set to be launched in June, was developed in collaboration with Dell Technologies OEM Solutions and Intel Malaysia.

LGMS executive chairman Fong Choong Fook said the solution is targeted towards the SME segment, which is disadvantaged by budgetary constraints when it comes to investing in cyber risk prevention compared to larger corporations with ample resources.

“SMEs so far are the most disadvantaged (segment). If you look at larger organisations, most likely they have already been building the defences and prevention mechanisms.

“However, for smaller organisations, there are disadvantage as they do not have sufficient budget to acquire security solutions and a lot of organisations do not know the kind of suitable solutions (they should acquire) as they do not know the root cause, the core problem,” he told reporters at StarSentry’s sneak preview held recently.

StarSentry, he added, works by identifying the core problem, which will aid a company in recognising optimal areas for investment in building cyber protection for their businesses.

On outlook, Fong said he is optimistic about the cybersecurity landscape this year, driven by the Cyber Security Bill 2024 that was passed by the Dewan Negara earlier this month as well as the growing awareness in cybersecurity over the years.

“More people are realising that security can be a serious disruptor for business (if taken lightly),” he added.

Fong said factors such as growing maturity, the passing of the bill as well as the advocacy on digitalisation by the Madani government will drive the cyber security industry forward in Malaysia.

LGMS’s solution aligns with the national agenda in helping the country to be more secure, he added.