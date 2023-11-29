Local e-commerce income grows to RM289.5b in Q3

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s e-commerce income recorded RM289.5 billion, grew 5.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Sri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin yesterday upon releasing the Malaysia Digital Economy 2023.

The report presents statistics on e-commerce, Information and Com-munication Technology’s (ICT) contribution to the economy, access and usage of ICT, and the performance of the ICT services sector.

For a quarter-on-quarter comparison, he added e-commerce income maintained a positive trend with a 3.2% increase

On Oct 13, 2023 Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) released the Information and Communication Technology Satellite Account (ICTSA) 2022. ICT and e-commerce generated value added of RM412.3 billion in 2022 (2021: RM359.3 billion) with a growth of 14.8% (2021: 12.2%).

The contribution of ICT and e-commerce to the national economy reached 23% as compared to 23.2% in 2021.

The performance was contributed by Gross Value Added of the ICT industry (GVAICT) 13.6%, while e-commerce of other industries 9.4%.

In the breakdown of e-commerce income by market segment for the year 2021, revenue generated from the domestic market significantly surpassed the international market at RM932.7 billion and constituting 89.9% share.

In contrast, contributions to the international market amounted to RM104.5 billion, accounting for 10.1% share.

Meanwhile, e-commerce income by customer type via Business to Business (B2B) registered the highest income of RM713.1 billion with a 68.8% contribution followed by Business to Consumer (B2C) with RM308.9 billion (29.8%) and Business to Government (B2G) RM15.2 billion (1.5%).

Mohd Uzir added, “ICT services, comprising activities of publishing; motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing; programming and broadcasting; telecommunications services; computer programming, consultancy & related activities and information services recorded a gross output of RM182.2 billion in 2021, registered a growth of 5.4% as compared to 2020.

In line with the increase in gross output, the value of intermediate input rose RM4.6 billion to record RM87.4 billion. This subsequently contributed to a value added of RM94.8 billion for year 2021.”

Furthermore, 93.8% of establishments used computers, while 90.6% accessed internet in 2021. Putrajaya maintained the highest rates of computer and internet usage in establishments, both consistently at 100%.

Moving to 2022, the percentage of individuals using computers was 80.2%, and the internet access was recorded at 97.4%. Putrajaya displayed the highest individual computer usage and internet access, both registering at 97% and 99.9%.