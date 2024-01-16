MAA: Auto sales hit record high of 799,731 units in 2023

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s motor vehicle total industry volume (TIV) recorded an all-time high of 799,731 units in 2023 versus 721,177 units sold in 2022, the Malaysia Automotive Association said.

President Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain said the 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) hike was propelled mainly by the passenger cars sub-segment amid a resilient domestic economy and stable socio-political environment.

Sales growth was also due to tax-free incentives, new launches including electric vehicles with competitive prices and an improved industry supply chain environment, he said.

“The industry’s sales growth last year marked the second annual gain since the downturn in 2020-2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was also the second consecutive year the TIV exceeded the 700,000-unit mark,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Shamsor said new passenger vehicle total registration rose by 77,003 units or 12% y-o-y to 719,160 units in 2023 from 642,157 units in 2022.

The high volume increase was largely due to the strong sales performances by the two national car makers, he said.

As a result, the combined market share of both national marques within the passenger vehicle segment rose to 66.9%, or 481,300 units in 2023, compared with 65.1%, or 418.045 units in 2022, he added.

Meanwhile, non-national cars registered a higher sales volume of 237,860 units, a 6.0% y-o-y growth compared with 224,112 units in 2022.

On the electrified vehicles (xEV), an umbrella term that covers electric vehicles, hybrids and battery electric vehicles, Mohd Shamsor said the segment accounted for about 5% of the TIV, an indication of a continued positive demand momentum.

He said the xEV sales in 2023 jumped by 69% y-o-y to 38,214 units, with 10,159 units of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and 28,055 units of hybrid vehicles.

On 2024’s outlook, he said the association expects the TIV to be 7.5% lower at 740,000 units given moderate prospects based on the International Monetary Fund forecast that global economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2024 from 3% in 2023.

“Consumer spending may slow down due to concerns about targeted subsidy rationalisation, high cost of living, the implementation of proposed high-value goods tax, and higher service tax rate for some services including motor vehicles repair and maintenance,” he said.

Nevertheless, Mohd Shamsor said improved supply chains plus ongoing launches including xEV at affordable and competitive prices will entice and sustain buying interest.

MAA believes xEV demand and interest will continue to grow on the back of government support and with more new and exciting xEV models. – Bernama