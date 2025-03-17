IPOH: An educational institution was chosen as a site for crisis management and training by the 69 Commando Unit of the Special Operations Force due to the potential risk of terrorist attacks targeting such locations.

Commander of the 69 Commando, SAC Hamzah Hashim, said this was based on past incidents abroad involving attacks on students.

“In previous exercises, we conducted simulation and training at train stations and shopping malls, but this time we chose an educational institution.

“This drill is crucial to enhance our preparedness in maintaining public safety should such an incident occur,” he told a press conference during a visit to Politeknik Ungku Omar (PUO) today, where the Ex-Kurung exercise was held.

Earlier, police confirmed that the ‘shooting incident and terrorists hostage situation’ at the polytechnic, which caused quite a stir on social media, was merely a simulation exercise codenamed Ex-Kurung.

Hamzah said 249 individuals were involved in the training session, comprising the 69 Commando team, Health Ministry (MOH) staff, PUO management and students.

He said the simulation focused on managing and handling terrorism-related crises as outlined in the National Security Council directives.

“When such situations break out, the most important thing is how we coordinate operations and what counter-action needs to be taken to rescue hostages,” he said.

He also disclosed that a 22-year-old female student sustained minor injuries during the drill and was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for follow-up treatment.

Meanwhile, PUO clarified in a statement that MOH personnel were also present on campus to provide medical assistance and psychological services for residents and students in need.

“For any related inquiries, parents or guardians of students can contact the PUO Student Affairs Department at 011-62557656,” the statement read.