Malaysia eyes RM13b potential investments, exports at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is confident of securing RM13 billion in potential investments and exports at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He noted that Malaysia plans to leverage the sizeable audience of an expected 28.2 million visitors.

In 2021, Malaysia achieved RM8.3 billion in trade and investment at the Dubai Expo, attracting 5,000 business leaders to its pavilion, which featured 400 Malaysian companies, he said.

“Miti is proud and privileged to spearhead Malaysia’s participation at the expo.

“This provides a unique opportunity for Malaysia to showcase our unwavering commitment to sustainable development, industrial reforms, and inclusive economic growth while fostering a prosperous society for all,“ “ he said during the launch of Malaysia’s participation in the expo, here today.

Malaysia has chosen the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony” to reflect the nation’s commitment to collaboration, unity in diversity and community interconnectedness, Tengku Zafrul said.

He added that Malaysia's pavilion will highlight advancements in sustainable agriculture, energy transition, smart living, advanced manufacturing, environmental management, and green tourism.

“We want to show how Malaysia addresses global challenges innovatively to contribute to the planet’s well-being and promote a sustainable, harmonious and equitable future for all,“ he said.

During the expo from April 13 to Oct 13, 2025, a series of on-site themed weeks, exhibitions and dialogues will be organised at the Malaysian pavilion to serve as catalysts for positive change.

“We seek to forge partnerships towards a more sustainable and equitable world, supported by key policies like the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the National ESG Industry Framework,“ he added.

A total of 161 countries and nine international organisations have confirmed their participation to date. – Bernama