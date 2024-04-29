Mavcom to fully implement QoS framework for KLIA T1, T2 by end of 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will implement all elements of the Airports Quality of Service (QoS) Framework for Kuala Lumpur International Airpoirt’s Teriminal 1 and Terminal 2 (KLIA T1 and T2) by the end of this year as it has secured cooperation with related agencies.

Executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said Mavcom has already completed implementing 20 out of 28 elements of the QoS for KLIA T1 and T2.

“Six of the elements will begin to be implemented from May, including the passenger security search, inbound and outbound customs, and transfer queuing for immigration, as well as inbound and outbound immigrations.

“Meanwhile the remaining two queuing elements, which include check-in counters and kerbside pick-up or drop-off areas, are scheduled to commence by the fourth quarter of 2024,” he told reporters today.

The QoS framework consists of 28 areas of improvement that Mavcom mapped out in 2018 for implementation across all airports in Malaysia. The 28 elements comprise four service quality categories – passenger comfort and facilities, queuing times, passenger and baggage flows, and operator and staff facilities.

Saripuddin said there are penalties in place for airports that fail to meet the QoS standards which amount to 5% of their aeronautical revenues.

He said cases of non-compliance will be published on Mavcom’s website and other media. This is a form of accountability and transparency to ensure that the public is aware of any shortcomings in service, he added.

Part of the Airports QoS Framework has been gradually implemented at KLIA T1 and T2 since September 2018.

To date, Mavcom has imposed penalties on Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd totalling RM2.9 million for non-compliance with the standards. It has also imposed penalties totalling RM4.76 million on AirAsia Bhd, AirAsia X Bhd and Batik Air to date.

The airlines were fined for contravening Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC), which included failing to disclose the final price of airfares and failing to communicate changes in flight status to consumers.

Mavcom intends to fully implement the Airports QoS Framework across all international and domestic airports in Malaysia. The implementation of the framework will be done in phases, with the goal of ensuring that airports in Malaysia meet the highest standards of quality and service.

The commission has commenced the implementation of the Airports QoS Framework at Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi effective July 2023, while Kuching, Miri and Senai are currently in the development phase and is expected to be implemented by the third quarter of 2024.

Mavcom said the service quality elements are specifically customised to meet the distinct requirements of each location considering the unique characteristics of each airport.

Airports planned for development in the fourth quarter are Subang, Penang, Kota Bharu, Sibu,and Bintulu. As for the remaining airports, the Airports QoS Framework will be implemented progressively until 2027.

Saripuddin said these developments are aimed to enhance consumer comfort and upgrade the level of service provided to airline passengers and baggage handling services at the airport, which serves as the gateway to Malaysia.

To this end, he said the commission will commence monitoring and assessment of service quality for these standards.

“We are duty bound to let the public know about the airlines and airports performance. This would empower passengers to make informed choices while simultaneously driving airlines and airports to consistently raise their service standards,“ Saripuddin said.