Singapore PM Wong speaks with PM Anwar, other leaders on first day in office

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday spoke with leaders in the region over the phone on his first day in office, including with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Wong, sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on Wednesday night, also spoke with Indonesia president-elect Prabowo Subianto and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“They called to congratulate me on my new role and I thanked them for their well wishes. I look forward to working with them to boost bilateral and regional cooperation,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The prime minister in his maiden speech to the nation, among others, said his government will strengthen partnerships “near and far” and seek to be friends with all while advancing Singapore’s interests.

On his first day in office, Wong also chaired his first Cabinet meeting.

“We have a full agenda ahead. Look forward to working with all of you to take Singapore forward in our next phase,” he posted.

Wong and his Cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday night in a ceremony presided by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana.

