Maxis ready to complete share subscription agreement process with DNB

PETALING JAYA: Maxis is ready to complete the Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) share subscription agreement (SSA) process in accordance with the SSA’s terms and to sign the shareholders agreement (SHA) with DNB. This puts Maxis firmly on track to an early completion of its SSA process and to participate in the rollout of the second 5G network, well ahead of the timeline announced by the Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, on June 2.

In a statement, Maxis said supports and is fully committed to a swift implementation of the Government’s dual 5G network model and looks forward to playing a major role in advancing Malaysia’s digital agenda as an active and key participant in the upcoming phase of the nation’s 5G rollout. This includes promoting 5G and 5G-Advanced (5.5G) adoption and innovation among consumers, businesses and the government sector.

Maxis CEO Goh Seow Eng said “We want to see an early conclusion to the SSA process as it will provide greater certainty to the nation’s dual 5G network rollout. Completing the SSA process is a pragmatic and necessary step to commence the transition to a dual 5G network. Maxis is fully prepared to start building the second 5G network immediately to accelerate the nation’s 5G plan and bring its economic benefits to Malaysians at a faster pace.”