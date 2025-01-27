34 flood victims remain at Tatau relief centre in S’wak

KUCHING: Thirty-four flood victims from 13 families are still housed in a relief centre set up at Rumah Steven in Tatau district, Sarawak, as the situation has not recovered enough for them to return home.

According to the latest report from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the victims from the SK Kuala Muput area had been housed at the relief centre since Jan 23.

The Secretariat also reported rising water levels in Uma Sambop Long Semutut in the Belaga district and at three longhouses in the Sebauh district.

Meanwhile, in Mukah district, the local disaster management committee delivered food aid to residents in Kampung Sitieng, who have been cut off by flash floods.