MHB wins RM1.5b subcontract to build offshore substation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd’s (MHB) wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd has won a subcontract to build an offshore substation (OSS) high-voltage direct current platform worth RM1.5 billion.

The contract, secured from Petrofac International (UAE) LLC, consists of construction engineering, fabrication, mechanical completion, load out and sea fastening and architectural works on an engineering, procurement and construction basis, it said.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said this significant project, named Nederwiek 1, underscores its commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.

Managing director and CEO Mohd Nazir Mohd Nor said the contract signified the group’s contribution to TenneT's significant two-gigawatt programme in the Netherlands, supporting the rapid development of large-scale offshore wind infrastructure projects, which are crucial to Europe’s energy transition.

“We remain steadfast in ensuring the success of this project, aiming to contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future and a better world for all.

“Leveraging our extensive experience in executing complex offshore projects, coupled with an improved contracting strategy, our team is dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions while upholding the utmost standards of quality and safety,” he said.

According to the filing, TenneT’s two-gigawatt programme is a crucial step in Europe’s transition to a lower-carbon future, whereby Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium have agreed to install at least 65 GW of offshore wind energy together by 2030.

It said the OSS platform comprises a topside, weighing approximately 30,000 tonnes (including equipment) and a jacket, weighing approximately 10,000 tonnes.

The duration of the project is about 36 months, with fabrication to begin in 2025 and completion by 2028, it added. – Bernama