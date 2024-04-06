SARE between Putrajaya Corp, TNB capable of saving RM2.5m for 20 years

PUTRAJAYA: The collaboration between Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) in Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE) is capable of saving RM2.5 million for a period of 20 years.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the cooperation focused on the development of electricity, renewable energy and related matters for the development of Smart Cities and Low Carbon Cities in Putrajaya.

“The collaboration between PPj and TNB includes development, maintenance, research and training related to renewable energy including the development of rooftop solar, electric vehicles and infrastructure, energy related to public infrastructure and making Putrajaya a living laboratory location for energy-related technology,“ she said.

She said this in a press conference after witnessing the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and the SARE between PPj and TNB, here today.

PPj president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud and TNB chief retail officer Kamal Arifin A. Rahman were also present.

Dr Zaliha said the collaboration supports the government's efforts in the National Energy Transition Roadmap as well as several plans in Putrajaya including the Putrajaya Smart City Action Plan (2018-2025) and the Putrajaya Low Carbon City Roadmap by 2030.

Besides, she said the MoU is in line with achieving the vision of CHASE City (clean, healthy, advanced, safe and eco-friendly city) initiated by the Federal Territories Department.

At the start of the SARE programme, TNB through its subsidiary, GSPARX, will install a solar system with a capacity of 363 kilowatts at PPj Complex and eight other main buildings including the Putrajaya Equestrian Park and the Putrajaya Lake Club which are expected to be completed early next year.

Apart from that, Dr Zaliha said, GSPARX is also offering a special solar promotion to 200 homes to Putrajaya residents who want to use green energy while enjoying savings on electricity bills.

The promotion will run for two months from June 1 to July 31 through three application methods, namely physically at Kedai Tenaga Putrajaya, by phone at 0103376769/01136463837 or email at retail.putrajaya@tnb.com.my.

Dr Zaliha said the MoU will also see several efforts towards green energy including the installation of 28,000 light emitting diode lamp posts around Putrajaya and 500 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 from 18 stations so far. – Bernama