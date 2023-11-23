Scotland’s only oil refinery to close in 2025

MOSCOW: Scotland’s only oil refinery, the Grangemouth plant outside Edinburgh is set to close in 2025, putting around 500 jobs at risk, Sputnik quoted UK media reports.

The plant, belonging to joint UK-China venture Petroineos, has faced “significant challenges” amid market pressure and the energy transition, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The Unite workers’ union said the site would “primarily operate as an import and export oil terminal facility only”.

Petroineos Refining chief executive officer Franck Demay justified the move as “a necessary step in adapting our business to reflect the decline in demand for the type of fuels we produce”.

Meanwhile, trade unions and Scottish lawmakers have resented the future closure, the broadcaster said. - Bernama