Shift, JLand Group to explore setting up marine battery facility in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Shift Clean Solutions Ltd, a global producer of marine energy storage systems, and JLand Group Sdn Bhd (JLG), a real estate arm of Johor Corp, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the establishment of a fabrication and production facility for marine batteries at Ibrahim Technopolis in Johor.

The facility will leverage the Asean Free Trade Area agreement to promote regional economic growth and foster a more sustainable maritime industry.

This collaboration builds on Shift’s growing presence in Southeast Asia, which kicked off with Shift’s participation as the battery technology partner of Goal Zero Consortium. The consortium was awarded funding by Maritime Port Authority of Singapore and Singapore Maritime Institute to develop Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel, Hydromover, in August 2021. The vessel prototype was launched in November 2023 and is undergoing sea trials.

This latest partnership with JLG will further strengthen Shift’s position as a frontrunner in clean energy storage solutions for the maritime industry in the region.

“This MoU represents a pivotal moment for us,” stated Shift CEO Gary Doyle. “By strengthening our presence in Southeast Asia, we are strategically positioned to serve the rapidly growing demand for marine electrification solutions in the region. This collaboration with JLG will enhance the regional supply chain and empower us to better support companies across Asean in their transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable maritime future. We are keen to collaborate with like-minded partners to accelerate the development of advanced and efficient energy storage solutions regionally.”

Meanwhile, JLG managing director Muaazam Mahmud said their collaboration with Shift signifies a strategic alliance aimed at propelling innovation and creating a tangible impact in marine and port electrification.

“Through our ‘build and lease’ partnership model with Shift, alongside other approaches such as build-and-sale and outright land sales, we support our partners effectively. In our venture with Shift, we are poised to establish a cutting-edge assembly plant, showcasing JLand’s firm commitment to advancing sustainable practices,” he added.

Muaazam said this initiative underscores the broader mission of JLG to foster innovation and enhance capital efficiency within the real estate sector.