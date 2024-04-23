Single window, one-stop online platform MYStartup launched

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Single Window for the Startup Ecosystem (MYStartup), a game-changing one-stop online platform for startups was launched today at KL20 Summit 2024.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang in his keynote address at the launch of MYStartup said the platform was developed as the foundation for a seamless business environment for all things related to startups in Malaysia.

He said it boasts a wide range of features and services for startups to access resources, mentorship, funding and regulatory support, thereby empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed.

“MYStartup aims to unite founders, investors, tech talents, government agencies and ecosystem players while offering comprehensive data, insights and resources on starting and scaling a business, navigating funding options, and accessing essential support services within Malaysia's startup ecosystem.

“If you are a startup and you do not where to find funders or funding, You can go to our website, register yourself and inform the platform what kind of startup you are. The website will direct you to relevant funding agencies or if you are a tech talent looking for employment (with a startup), you can also look for relevant jobs,” he said.

Chang added that even more impressive, MYStartup powered by Cradle Funds comes equipped with artificial intelligence which is able to answer queries and provide insights about starting a business in Malaysia directly to its users.

“Cradle Funds also spearheads the Malaysia Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (SUPER) 2021-2030, which emphasises the importance of a sustainable and inclusive startup environment to stimulate a robust economy by providing everyone with the opportunity to get access to entrepreneurial knowledge, connections to corporate, investor and government bodies,” he said.

MYStartup was established in 2021 to nurture the national startuo ecosystem through capacity-building programmes, including hackathons, accelerators, pre-accelerators, and bootcamps-all while connecting startups, investors and tech talents through its portal.

It is part of the government’s initiatives to make Malaysia a top 20 global startup ecosystem by 2030, through efforts of creating a seamless business environment and nurturing 5,000 new startups by 2025 as outlined in SUPER. – Bernama