Sunway, Huawei and ChargeSini team up to expand EV charging infrastructure nationwide

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Group, Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia), and ChargeHere EV Solution Sdn Bhd (ChargeSini) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development and rollout of more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Sunway-owned premises, commercial buildings and residences nationwide.

This tripartite partnership was formalised at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 in Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) and will see all parties leveraging one another’s strengths and expertise to reduce range anxiety and to elevate EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia.

Through this collaboration, ChargeSini, one of Malaysia’s biggest EV charging solution providers, will procure, install and manage the operation of EV charging stations at strategic locations across Sunway’s integrated townships and developments nationwide.

Huawei Malaysia will serve as the technology advisor during the development process and provide after sales service support.

Sunway trading and manufacturing CEO Yeoh Yuen Chee said, “Sunway is proud to partner Huawei Malaysia, once again, and ChargeSini to develop and to make EV charging stations more available and accessible across the nation.

Both public and private sectors have a role to play in the Malaysia’s national target to set up 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025, as outlined in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

Sunway is committed to advancing the sustainable development agenda as well as to realise our aspiration of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

We are confident that this strategic partnership with Huawei Malaysia and ChargeSini will contribute to shaping a more sustainable and environmental-friendly future.”

Huawei Malaysia digital power business department vice president, Chong Chern Peng said, “Malaysia’s automotive industry is securing its place in the EV ecosystem with its progress in the electric transition journey.

With our strategic partnership with ChargeSini and Sunway, we aim to work together to further strengthen this position and accelerate the EV adoption in Malaysia via our charging solutions.

Huawei Malaysia remains committed to innovating sustainable solutions for a shared green future.”

ChargeSini CEO and founder James Goh said, “ChargeSini is delighted to join forces with Huawei Malaysia and Sunway in this groundbreaking collaboration, a testament to our shared vision for a sustainable future.”

Leveraging Huawei Malaysia's advanced technology and Sunway's prestigious developments, ChargeSini is committed to creating an efficient EV charging network that will benefit communities across Malaysia and beyond, he said, adding that this initiative underscores their commitment to fostering sustainable urban development and mitigating carbon emissions.