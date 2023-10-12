Teda Smart Pharma, Asrega in RM10m vending machine collaboration

PETALING JAYA: Teda Smart Pharma Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of agreement with Asrega Corporation Sdn Bhd to mark a leap forward in the dynamic vending machine landscape in Malaysia.

This transformative collaboration, valued at more than RM10 million, underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation, convenience and robust economic growth.

Teda Smart Pharma CEO Calvin Na said, “This momentous collaboration is not merely a partnership; it’s a strategic move that propels Teda Smart Pharma into a new era of growth and innovation. Our vision extends beyond providing vending machines; we aim to revolutionise the consumer experience. This agreement is a crucial step in our expansion portfolio, aligning perfectly with our ambition to go public (IPO) within the next three years.

“The synergy between Teda Smart Pharma and Asrega Corporation is poised to reshape the vending machine market in Malaysia, bringing unprecedented convenience and choice to consumers.”

At Asrega, managing director Asmad Ahmad said they believe in pioneering solutions that make a tangible impact.

“This collaboration with Teda Smart Pharma is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth. Our aim is not only to deploy vending machines across strategic locations but to create a seamless shopping experience for the public. By expanding our presence in various areas, we anticipate not only enhanced convenience for the public but also substantial growth in sales revenue.

“We are confident that this partnership will result in a remarkable 300% growth from this targeted investment within the next two years, contributing significantly to Asrega Corporation’s success story,” he added.

The vending machine market in Malaysia has witnessed steady growth in recent years, fuelled by changing consumer preferences and the increasing demand for convenient shopping options. Asrega’s partnership with Teda Smart Pharma is strategically positioned to capitalise on this trend by expanding the deployment of vending machines across key locations.

Asrega’s vision is to have these state-of-the-art vending machines strategically placed in high-traffic areas, including but not limited to office complexes, transport hubs and public spaces. The company aims to enhance accessibility for the public while concurrently driving sales revenue growth through the diversified product offerings available in the vending machines.

The collaboration between Teda Smart Pharma and Asrega is not only about convenience but also about driving tangible economic benefits for both companies. The more than RM10 million investment is anticipated to fuel technological advancements in vending machine services, ensuring a superior and user-friendly experience for consumers.