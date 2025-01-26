KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for 10 states tonight, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur until 1 am tomorrow (Jan 27).

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected states are Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, Sabah, and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

In Kedah, the areas involved include Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while in Perak, the affected areas are Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta and Kampar.

Other areas listed include Cameron Highlands, Bentong, Temerloh and Bera in Pahang; Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin in Negeri Sembilan; and Tangkak, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat in Johor.

The warning also includes the entire Penang, Melaka and Labuan.

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Miri and Limbang, and in Sabah, the warning covers the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Nabawan and Keningau), West Coast (Papar, Putatan and Penampang), and Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran and Sandakan).