UMW Toyota’s October sales highest monthly total in 5 years

SHAH ALAM: UMW Toyota Motor ended October 2023 with sustained growth, achieving monthly total sales of 10,931 units, the highest-ever monthly sales in the last five years.

This comprises 10,709 units for Toyota and 222 units for Lexus. With this achievement, the total year-to-date sales as of October 2023 is now at 87,422 units compared to 80,153 units for year-to-date sales in the same period last year. This also marks an 9.1% year-on-year rise in year-to-date sales for the first ten months of the year.

The continuous enhancements at both the Bukit Raja and Shah Alam manufacturing complexes demonstrate UMW Toyota Motor’s commitment to refining their production processes, leading to more streamlined operations and increased capacity. These improvements have contributed to the enhancement of the completely knocked down processes, showcasing their ongoing pursuit of manufacturing excellence. Also, the integration of advanced technologies and sustainable practices at both facilities highlights their dedication to responsible and efficient production methods, setting a new standard for the automotive industry.

Recognising the potential within the MPV segment, Toyota unveiled the 2023 Toyota Alphard & Vellfire, reaffirming Toyota’s position as the leading name in the MPV market. These models have set a new benchmark for advanced features offering efficient and luxurious transportation solutions for individuals who appreciate sophistication, refined design, and cutting-edge technology. The Toyota Alphard & Vellfire exemplify precision engineering, striking a perfect balance between efficiency and elegance.

UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran K. expressed, “In an ever-evolving automotive landscape, the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire stand as beacons of innovation and sophistication. They set new standards for luxury and performance in the MPV segment, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that exceed expectations.”

As part of their commitment to enhancing the buying experience, UMW Toyota Motor introduced a range of promotions for the month of November under the “Celebrate the Symphony of Lights” promo. Toyota customers could grab up to 100% financing for selected models with promotional benefits of up to RM15,000 available across a diverse range of twelve Toyota models including the much-anticipated All New Vios and the new Toyota Yaris. Additionally, the Toyota Service Savers programme offers convenient monthly installments starting from as low as RM18.