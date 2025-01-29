Two men detained for reselling auctioned petrol to syndicate

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) uncovered a mini fuel pump inside a storage facility believed to be linked to a syndicate smuggling petrol to Thailand, near Kampung Kubang Jong, in Pasir Mas last Saturday.

Southeast Brigade PGA commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan said during Op Taring Delta 1, two men, aged 30 and 34, were caught filling petrol into fuel barrels during a raid conducted at 5 am.

He said further inspection of the storage area led to the discovery of a lorry containing three large containers of petrol, which belonged to a company licenced to buy auctioned petrol from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“The fuel seized amounted to 5,700 litres, with an estimated value of over RM11,700. All confiscated items, along with the two suspects, have been taken to the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Commenting further, Nik Ros Azhan said investigations revealed that the auctioned fuel was being sold by the company to smugglers after it was transferred into barrels and smuggled across the border.

During the raid, the company also failed to present any licence, receipt, or invoice related to the quantity of petrol they were permitted to store and sell.

Meanwhile, Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said companies found to be involved in smuggling activities could have their licence revoked. Further investigations would be conducted and if found guilty, they could face fines of up to RM1 million.