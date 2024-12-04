Asian Cup U-23: Mukhairi Ajmal, laine among players in final Harimau Muda squad

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 (Bernama) -- Two leading Selangor FC midfielders, Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi and Nooa Laine are among the names selected for the final list of 23 Harimau Muda players for the 2024 Asian Cup U-23 in Doha, Qatar from April 15 to May 3.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement today, said also listed the final squad under Juan Torres Garrido were Y.S.C.C. Yokohama club striker, Luqman Hakim Shamsudin and Malaysian-Scottish player Fergus Tierney.

Among the other players who will represent the country in Qatar are Penang FC goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman, Johor Darul Ta’zim II player Daryl Sham K.K George and Kuala Lumpur City FC striker Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli.

For the action in Qatar, Malaysia, who were drawn in Group D, will open the competition against Uzbekistan on April 17 followed by clashes against Vietnam (April 20) and Kuwait (April 23).

Only the top two teams in each group qualify for the quarter-finals and have the chance to continue the challenge of grabbing three automatic slots to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games while the fourth best team of the tournament will have a play-off match against Guinea in Paris this May.-Bernama

The final line-up of 23 players listed by National U-23 Head Coach Juan Torres Garrido for the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup squad is as follows:

No. Name Age Position

1. Muhammad Firdaus Irman Mohd Fadhil 23 Goalkeeper

2. Muhammad Azim Al Amin Kamaruddin 23 Goalkeeper

3. Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman 22 Goalkeeper

4. Muhammad Aiman Khairul Yusni 22 Defender

5. Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili 21 Defender

6. Muhammad Safwan Mazlan 22 Defender

7. Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar 22 Defender

8. Mohamad Saiful Jamaluddin 22 Defender

9. Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili 22 Defender

10. Muhammad Azrin Afiq Rusmini 22 Defender

11. Muhammad Abu Khalil 19 Mid-fielder

12. Muhammad Najmudin Akmal Kamal Akmal 21 Mid-fielder

13. Nooa Laine 22 Mid-fielder

14. Muhamad Umar Hakeem Suhar Rezwan 22 Mid-fielder

15. Muhammad Syahir Bashah 23 Mid-fielder

16. Daryl Sham K.K George 22 Mid-fielder

17. Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi 23 Mid-fielder

18. T. Saravanan 23 Striker

19. Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan 20 Striker

20. Luqman Hakim Shamsudin 22 Striker

21. Muhamad Alif Zikri Zaini Anuar 22 Striker

22. Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli 21 Striker

23. Fergus Tierney 21 Striker