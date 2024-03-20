Dr Dzulkefly: Syphilis infection rate drops significantly with PrEP use

KUALA LUMPUR: The rate of syphilis infection among individuals consuming the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine dropped from 11 per cent to 6.5 per cent after six months and 1.3 per cent after 12 months, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) said this was based on the early analysis of 3,451 individuals involved in the pilot project on PrEP usage for HIV prevention as of Jan 11.

He also noted an increase in condom usage among clients during sexual activities, from 30 per cent to 38.6 per cent after six months and reaching 44 per cent after 12 months.

“These preliminary findings suggest that PrEP users are adhering to HIV prevention recommendations by consistently using condoms, and positive behavioural changes despite taking the medication,” he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat) about the latest status of the pilot project regarding the PrEP medicine on individuals with HIV-positive partners, considering the absence of a decision from the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) or the National Fatwa Committee.

Dr Dzulkefly said the percentage of monogamous clients also increased from 7.2 per cent to 19.4 per cent after six months and 29.6 per cent after 12 months of PrEP usage, while 51 clients have stopped consuming the medicine as they no longer engaged in high-risk sexual activities.

The pilot project began in January 2023 at 18 health clinics and was expanded to three more clinics in mid-2023.

This year, the programme will be extended to 10 more clinics, bringing the total participating clinics to 31, he said.

In the meantime, Dr Dzulkefly said that the Perlis Fatwa Committee on July 23 and 24, 2023, has decided that it is permissible for medical practitioners to provide PrEP medicine to prevent HIV transmission.

“While we do not condone deviant sexual behaviours, protecting the lives of the people is a priority,” he said.