Anthropology - the course less travelled

Recently, Dr Vilasini Somiah, a Sabah-born senior lecturer at the gender studies programme, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Universiti Malaya made history with her election to the Southeast Asia Council (SEAC) of the Association for Asian Studies (AAS). In this role, she will also sit on the board of directors for the AAS, the governing body of the world’s largest academic organisation dedicated to Asian studies.

It represents a significant milestone, not only for Universiti Malaya but also for Malaysia as Dr Vilasini becomes the first-ever Southeast Asian (SEA) scholar, based in this part of the world to chair SEAC since 1970. Also, this is the first time in AAS’s 85-year history that the chair of SEAC will be a scholar from SEA, an accolade for Malaysia as well.

Recently I had the opportunity to chat with her and discovered that her mother is of Dusun origin from Sarawak and her father Indian. Her foray into anthropological studies, with extensive fieldwork across Sabah, Sarawak and other parts of Borneo, opened her eyes to the key role of women in indigenous communities.

Why has anthropology become such a hot topic recently?

The study of human behaviour is under the spotlight again.

Simply put, global and regional economies have taken a beating in recent months and world order, if there is any, has undergone a 360 degree turn, and people all over the world are struggling to understand what is influencing all the change.

Be it in the boardroom or the world stock exchanges, it’s all chaos and even the most qualified professionals are stumped as to what is going on.

Students making career choices are increasingly moving towards understanding human behaviour and anthropology has gained momentum as a course to be considered.

My next question on anthropology was then directed to another close friend, Dinesh Nair, a UK Chevening scholar, who completed his Masters in Social Anthropology from University of Manchester in 2023. Dinesh feels passionately about anthropology as a degree to be pursued by students, seeking answers to their cultural identity and also pursuing a career in a multicultural and diverse society such as Malaysia.

“Many of the challenges facing Malaysian institutions – whether in education, corporate culture, or governance - are not just policy or strategy problems, but cultural and social ones.

“I am an active advocate of applied anthropology, which is used to solve real world problems and achieve organisational goals,” said Dinesh.

Do you think students should be encouraged to take up anthropology?

Yes, students should be encouraged to take up anthropology. There is a common misconception that anthropology is primarily about studying communities, particularly indigenous tribes. In fact many do not realise that anthropology has evolved far beyond this traditional scope.

The versatility of the degree is one of its most valuable features. For example, the growing demand for corporate anthropologists highlights the value of anthropological methods – such as participant observation and ethnographic research – in addressing challenges that range from understanding customer behaviour to enhancing data analysis and driving organisational transformation.

The same can be said about medical anthropologists, whose insights into patients’ perceptions of illness, associated stigma and resistance to treatment are increasingly sought after globally to transform healthcare.

Another compelling reason for students to view anthropology as a possible course is the skills it cultivates. Firstly through rigorous training, students learn to set aside deeply held beliefs, biases and pre-conceived notions, enabling them to uncover authentic insights about a community and organisation.

This goes to the very heart of anthropology, which is to understand people on their own terms, without letting personal assumptions or judgements cloud their analysis.

Secondly, students learn to think holistically, by taking into account historical, socio-cultural, political and economic contexts. This allows for the development of solutions that are sustainable, culturally appropriate and ethnically sound.

Why do you think it is so important to consider human behaviour now?

Anthropology wants to analyse what lies beneath surface-level behaviour. Anthropologists can uncover belief systems, values and social norms.

Today is the age of data overload, A1 and automation, so human insight is a rare and valued skill.

Global tech players, including Microsoft which is one of the largest recruiters of anthropologists, are beginning to realise that while data may expose what people do, anthropology reveals why – offering the depth needed for strategic, informed decision making.

What do you personally find so fascinating about anthropology?

What fascinates me most about the subject can be summed up: It makes the familiar strange and the strange familiar.

It gives us the tools to step outside of our own world views and immerse ourselves in the perspective of others. It trains us to avoid tunnel vision. Ideas that seemed strange or distant begin to reveal their logic, reminding us that ideas which may appear foreign to us can be deeply meaningful to another.

This shift in perspective is what enables truly out-of-the-box thinking, whether applied in a remote community research setting or in a Fortune 500 corporate boardroom.