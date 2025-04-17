APEL offers tertiary level opportunities

MANAGEMENT and Science University (MSU) offer a breakthrough way for working adults wishing to further their studies, through its Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) pathway.

Many professionals pursuing demanding careers have new options to gain knowledge in a shorter time by signing up under APEL, which recognises their working experience, thus saving time in pursuit of knowledge.

APEL was first introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), in recognition of the need to constantly upgrade skills in the workplace, but utilising work experience to shorten the pathway to higher education.

With ten locations across Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, MSU provides convenient access for prospective candidates to take the APEL aptitude test, a necessary pre-qualification for entry into higher education. MSU currently offers APEL (A) and APEL (C) across various levels: T-3 (Certificate), T-4 (Diploma), T-6 (Bachelor’s degree), and T-7 (Master’s degree).

Many working adults engaged in professional careers now have the opportunity to pursue higher studies. They may have been constrained earlier due to poor finances.

APEL (A) involves the identification and assessment of an individual’s prior experiential learning to determine if they meet the standards of learning outcomes. This would allow working professionals with a direct pathway towards higher education without prior formal educational qualifications.

This allows the working adult to pursue the course of his/her choice based on recognition of prior working experience in that area.

Otherwise, APEL (C) or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. The APEL C pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD. Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving the applicant both time and money.

An applicant with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) credentials for university entrance, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it provides a pathway to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

Another flexible option for adult learners to continue their education is the micro-credential programme. These programmes offer industry-relevant courses with flexible learning and streamlined assessments, designed to meet the needs of individuals seeking comprehensive education in specific areas of interest.

The stackable nature of these programmes also allows learners to gain exemptions when progressing into academic programmes at MSU.

The MSU APEL Centre is managed by the MSU Academy (MA), established with the goal of providing exceptional continuing education that aligns with the evolving needs of society.

MSU blends technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula and enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure.

It comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies and the Graduate School of Management.

