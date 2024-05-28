Building resilience in the workforce

SHAH ALAM: Research at Management and Science University (MSU) is applied, collaborative and multidisciplinary, engaging with communities and industries to reflect its recognition as one of the top universities with quality education that is both transformative and enriching.

The postgraduate studies at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that address industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level.

In order to pursue transforming lives and an enriching future through research culture, several internal grants were introduced, including the MSU Seed Grant, MSU Translational Grant and the MSU Publication and Conference Grant.

Apart from MSU grants, there are also other external research grants, both international and national, as well industry grants that are available from a variety of sources.

The postgraduate studies at MSU, through its School of Graduate Studies, offers advanced degrees at Master of Sciences and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) levels, covering wide areas that include Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Engineering, Applied Science, Health Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Design, Medical Physiology, Public Health and Anatomy.

MSU award-winning academic programmes meet stringent standards of both local and international bodies.

The Malaysian Qualifications Agency, United Kingdom Accreditation Services for International Schools, Colleges and Universities, Japan Alliance on Business Education and Scholarship for Tomorrow, the Netherlands Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities, United Kingdom Institute of Biomedical Science as well as the Sri Lanka University Grant Commission are accreditors of MSU programmes.

MSU is a Quacquarelli Symonds and multi-global ranked institution focused on building human talent to be ready for industry and able to work in a global market.

The university research ecosystems were further strengthened with the establishment of the MSU Centre of Excellence, that include the Leadership and Entrepreneurship Advancement Institute, International Centre for Halal Studies, Software Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security Centre, MSU Clinical Centre of Excellence, MSU Centre for Complementary and Alternative Medicine and MSU Eye Centre.

The PhD and Master’s programme at MSU emphasise and recognise innovative research, scientific knowledge and industrial application at both domestic and international platforms.

A PhD is the highest degree awarded by MSU and signifies the highest pinnacle of academic and professional standing. Doctoral training involves close working relationships with leading faculty members on projects of key interest, and industrial and scientific focus.

With advanced facilities and technical support, MSU provides an excellent academic climate for postgraduate engagements with faculty members. Its faculty members are highly active in top level research, with leading projects in a wide range of areas and interests, requiring innovative approaches that push the boundaries of interdisciplinary research.

Its faculty teaching staff come from diverse multi-cultural backgrounds and picked from among the finest industry players, who are engaged in cutting edge research and the pursuit of unparalleled academic excellence.

They have worked in and taught at all levels of professional and industry platforms, while their contributions have made meaningful and concrete impact in the global community at large, at home and abroad.

Professors at MSU are rigorously selected worldwide from among the best consultants and professionals in their respective fields and disciplines.

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, please email enquiry@msu.edu.my, visit www.msu.edu.my or call 603-5521 6868.