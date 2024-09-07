Carnival of arts and tourism provides skills training

SHAH ALAM: Management and Science University (MSU) organised its fifth Carnival of Arts and Tourism Engagement (CReATE), formerly known as the Hospitality and Creative Arts (HeARTS@MSU), promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Partnerships for the Goals.

The School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) spearheaded the event with 59 students currently pursuing their event management programme, also co-organised by 158 students undertaking event practices, seminars, fashion dialogue, fashion shows, spa and beauty fest and outdoor recreation subjects, for the current semester at SHCA.

MSU President, Professor Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Dr. Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid, who launched MSU CReATE 2024, was joined by Senior Vice President Endowment and Communication, Dato’ Rosli Yusof, together with Senior Vice President for Industry Linkages and Entrepreneurship Professor Dr Abdul Jalil Ghazali, and SHCA Dean Azizul Jamaludin.

“MSU CReATE exemplifies the essence of SHCA, focusing each segment on pioneering dimensions. As the educational landscape evolves, so do the subjects, skills, demands, and industry engagement of our students.

“This event coordinates closely with the university’s strategic priorities. I am confident these programmes will provide comprehensive skills development and valuable exposure for all our students,” said Shukri.

At the same time, memoranda of understanding was exchanged with DoubleTree by Hilton, Istana Budaya, Nano Textile, Nilai Springs Golf, Vertenz International, Kembara Sufi Travel and Tours, Travel Dynamic (M), Ascott Malaysia and the Gastronomy Association of Malaysia.

MSU, through its foundation, Yayasan MSU, received a contribution of RM10,000 from MSU CReATE 2024 in support of its charitable activities.

The event was well-participated with 56 vendors, 20 Industry Advisory Panel members as well as three MSU alumni, resulting in a successfully run and well-supported event.

The two-day carnival featured MSU Young Chef Battlefield 2024, supported by Gastronomy Association Malaysia and endorsed by the World Platform of Islamic Culinary Societies (WICS).

The other popular events, was the MSU Waiter Race 2024, Spa and Beauty Fest 2024, Battle of the Band, The Future Fashion Show, seminars which included ‘Understanding Black Box Technology’.

The SHCA also focused on empowering the poorer communities in Shah Alam through its yearly campaign, MyNeighbours, providing welfare aid wherever needed.

Among the sponsors of MSU CReATE 2024 were Jalen Sdn Bhd, ZUS Coffee, Akma Spa, Bukit Beruntung Golf & Country Resort Berhad, TRX City Sdn Bhd, Straits of Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone Corporation, EMA Global Assistance Sdn Bhd, Simply Simple Sdn Bhd, Warisan Spa, Bayu Spa, Hairbards Studio, HaisXcape Salon, Akademi Teenamanaf, Beylla Medispa, TMI Berkat Sdn Bhd, Pembinaan Muzqi (M) Sdn Bhd, La Achee Porra, Ara Damai Gemilang Resources, Stesen Minyak Sri Jawi (Petronas), Sunshine PCB Penang Sdn Bhd, Le Classic Academy, and Snek Ku Sdn Bhd.

