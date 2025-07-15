Empowering young girls to become leaders

Umayal feels the whole idea is to fuel a movement of change for young girls in B-40 communities.

MANY young girls sometimes feel it is not their right to speak up, when they face problems at school or at home. They remain passive and accept bullying and harassment in their schools and in some cases, domestic violence at home. This can cause mental health problems when they reach adulthood. The RYTHM (raise yourself to help mankind) foundation under the chairmanship of Datin Seri Umayal Eswaran decided to reach out to schools with the “Maharani” schools programme (MSP), a movement aimed at fostering confidence and high self-esteem. At the same time, it lays a foundation for young girls to achieve their true potential. Umayal’s pivotal moment came when she saw first-hand the devastation brought about by the 2004 tsunami. And that was the beginning of many initiatives to provide assistance. To structure the initiatives, RYTHM was born in 2005. “My personal calling towards advocacy was shaped by the community I grew up with, in Sri Lanka. My parents and then my in-laws as well valued generosity of spirit and this sparked my lifelong dedication to social and humanitarian issues, especially directed to the more vulnerable groups in society, women, children and those with disabilities,” she said.

“Maharani” programme Why the term “Maharani” for the project?, which when literally translated means princess. Umayal explained that her long term vision was to build a generation of strong, self-aware women, who knew their value in this world and were willing to be empowered towards their goals. “I want them to be treated in a manner that would allow them to dream beyond their circumstances,” said Umayal, adding that many young girls are born into poverty and hardship, but this programme is designed to motivate them to go further. The “Maharani” programme launched in 2010 was first conceived as a simple series of workshops for adolescent girls in marginalised communities but today has grown and impacted over 8,000 girls, and set many milestones along the way. She shared that her journey was not an easy one, as she faced many challenges along the way. In 2015 RYTHM opened the “Maharani” Learning Lab (MLL) in Sungai Siput, Perak. Due to the difficulty of monitoring the progress of students due to distance, the decision was made to move the MLL to Damansara Damai, in Petaling Jaya.