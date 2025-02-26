Perseverance paves the road to success

As an alumnus of Management and Science University (MSU), where she completed two courses, Dr Azura Abbas stands out as a dedicated doctor, business owner, and mother of three, who fell in love with medicine while completing her foundation in science at the university.

“When I began my studies, the general expectation was men became engineers while women became doctors,” she said.

“It felt as though we were being steered in that direction. But during the course of my foundation and later while pursuing my Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree, I realised this was the course for me.”

Her journey began with a foundation in science between 2007 and 2008 at MSU, which she completed in a year. She then pursued five years of medical studies in Bangalore, India.

“I earned my MBBS and later pursued a master of science in medical physiology, also at MSU,” she said. “I completed it during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As Dr Azura progressed in her studies, her passion for medicine deepened. She realised that being a doctor was not just about treating individuals, but also about making a difference for the community while building a fulfilling career.

Upon her graduation, Dr Abbas worked for four years before deciding to pursue her master’s at MSU. It was during this time that she founded Klinik Medina, her private practice, which now has branches in Sri Kembangan and Ampang.

According to her, starting a clinic was just the beginning as many well-established Malaysian clinics presented a formidable marketing challenge for her to stand out in a competitive industry.

“However, I believe in rezeki (blessings and sustenance),” she explained. “If we provide patients with genuine care and affordable prices, the business will grow. Even without a big name, word-of-mouth marketing is powerful, and my clinic is steadily gaining traction.”

Dr. Azura also noted how much MSU had grown, since her foundation years there.

“Before MSU became what it is today, it was known as Kolej Universiti Teknologi dan Pengurusan Malaysia (KUTPM),” she recalled. “Back then, it was a small institution with classrooms scattered across different locations.

“We had to move between buildings for classes sometimes next to stalls or printing shops which was quite challenging.”

Her medical studies later took her to Bangalore, which had more structured medical facilities and she completed her degree.

When she later pursued her master’s degree at MSU, she was impressed by the improved facilities and the campus growth in terms of students.

“The new campus had well-equipped labs, and all the necessary chemicals and materials. It was an exceptional learning environment,” she said.

To Dr Azura, success did not necessarily mean being highly intelligent from the start. While cognitive abilities are partly inherited, external factors such as environment, education, and social influences play a significant role.

“Intelligence alone is not the main ingredient of success,” she shared.

“You need the courage to try.

“Confidence and perseverance are also key factors, because you cannot succeed if you stay in your comfort zone.”

“If you stay committed and keep pushing forward, you will eventually achieve your goals,” she encouraged. “Stay strong, keep striving, and you will achieve your goals.”

