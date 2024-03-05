Solid path to university success

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid a plethora of options from A-Levels, matriculation programmes to STPM and diplomas, HELP University’s Foundation programme emerges as the top choice based on content, curriculum and cost.

The programme encompasses subjects such as English, Mathematics and IT, alongside a diverse array of electives relating to major academic disciplines such as business studies, accounting, psychology, education, communication, law, biology, chemistry and physics. This comprehensive curriculum ensures students are well-prepared for their intended degree studies in the future.

Currently accepted for degree entry both locally and abroad, the HELP Foundation is recognised for providing the essential skills and knowledge required for university studies. Students can choose two pathways, either the Foundation in Arts or the Foundation in Science, which are crafted to align with the academic and assessment structures of modern university degree courses, both locally and abroad.

Ambigga Nagulendran, who joined the January 2024 intake for the Science Foundation, said: “Personally, the HELP Foundation has proved to be an eye-opener, as it not only equips students with essential skills and knowledge but also fosters personal growth.

“The subjects included are study skills and personal development, which really guide us on developing our overall character and personality to engage with others in a positive way.”

Despite its shorter duration compared with A-Levels or Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia equivalent, the HELP Foundation programme covers not only academic subjects but also core subjects such as modules focusing on study skills, critical thinking skills, personal development and leadership, and cultural awareness.

These modules not only impart academic knowledge but also foster critical thinking, personal growth and a good understanding of contemporary culture and politics.

The programme emphasis is on delivering a curriculum that embraces current needs, including technological proficiency, to equip students for the global job market of the future.

While emphasising academic pursuits, it also aims to shape attitudes and aptitudes, in line with students’ chosen professions as well as leading a meaningful life.

Another notable feature of the HELP Foundation programme is the extensive range of elective courses that prepare students for admission into various university majors.

From Accounting and Business to Biology and Chemistry, these electives cater to diverse academic interests, paving the way for majors in fields such as Business, Psychology, Law, Engineering, Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and science specializations, both locally and internationally.

Today, the Foundation is recognised as an entrance requirement by many prestigious institutions in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom and Malaysia, adding to its credibility and appeal to students.

In keeping up with current needs, HELP University launched its new brand campaign #WhyNot?, which challenges the norms of education and breaks boundaries by redefining the way individuals learn, grow and thrive in today’s dynamic world.

HELP University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Andy Liew Teik Kooi said: “As a challenger brand in the education sector, HELP University is proud to launch the #WhyNot? campaign, that embodies our commitment to redefining education, which continues to play a key role in transforming lives.

“Through this initiative, we aim to inspire individuals to question the status quo and embrace new possibilities in their learning journey.

“We believe that each person wants to go through a transformational experience so that they will become successful and be able to live a life of significance through academic excellence, life and career preparation, a vibrant student life and wellness.”

To find out more about the HELP Foundation programme, visit https://university.help.edu.my or call 03-2716 2000. Intakes are in May, July and September.