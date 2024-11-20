Sunway University ranks number one private university in ASEAN

PETALING JAYA: Sunway University has been ranked as the number one private university in ASEAN in the AppliedHE Private University Ranking ASEAN 2025.

The rankings were unveiled during the inaugural AppliedHE Xchange: Recognising Excellence, Diversity, and Impact, held from 17 to 19 Nov 2024.

This international event — the first of its kind in Malaysia — gathered academic professionals, thought leaders, and industry experts to discuss the role of higher education in shaping an inclusive, diverse, and impactful global landscape.

“Being ranked as ASEAN’s leading private university by AppliedHE is an honour and reflects the commitment of our staff to quality education and research. We are inspired to continue our mission to nurture future leaders who are well-prepared to make positive contributions in their communities and beyond,” said Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University, commented.

The AppliedHE University Rankings focus on key parameters that drive student success and societal contribution, including teaching and learning quality, employability, research impact, and community engagement. Sunway University’s outstanding performance across these dimensions reflects its commitment to preparing students for meaningful roles in society and in the global workforce.

This achievement underscores Sunway University’s unwavering commitment to excellence in quality education and research, establishing it as a leader in higher education within the ASEAN region.