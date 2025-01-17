TAR UMT leads the way in pioneering sustainable innovations

Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) through its iSpark Programme continues to support, mentor, and fund projects with commercial potential.

This has led to staff, students and alumni of TAR UMT as well as members of the public coming forward with many promising ideas and innovations with high potential for commercialisation.

One of iSpark’s success stories was developed by a team of lecturers and students led by Gunalaan Vasudevan, a lecturer from the Department of Construction Management at the Faculty of Built Environment.

The team invented the Sustainable Development Eco-Friendly Interlocking Pave and the Sustainable Coconut Shell Concrete (CSC) for Lightweight Wall Panels. Their inventions also won them three awards in the International Innovation and Invention Competition through Exhibition (iCompEx) 2024.

The eco-friendly ‘Interlocking Pave’ was designed to minimise the environmental impact of traditional paving materials by utilising recycled construction waste in its production. This innovative approach reduces landfill contributions and the demand for virgin raw materials, promoting a circular economy within the construction industry.

Additionally, its modular design ensures reduced material wastage during installation while maintaining performance and aesthetic appeal, making it a versatile and sustainable choice for modern construction projects.

Similarly, the sustainable ‘CSC for Lightweight Wall Panels’ incorporates eco-friendly materials, such as recycled industrial by-products and low-carbon cement alternatives, to address environmental concerns. These panels not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions during production but also enhance insulation efficiency, leading to energy savings in buildings over time.

This targeted focus on sustainable materials and energy efficiency makes it a preferred option for eco-conscious builders seeking innovative solutions.

Gunalaan, has over the years put his expertise to good use to produce sustainable materials where a number of them have garnered awards in competitions.

Another one of his award-winning inventions which gained recognition at the Borneo International Innovation and Invention Competition (BIIIC) 2024 is the palm kernel shell and coconut shell for concrete wall panels.

The production of coconut shell and palm kernel shell concrete typically requires less energy compared to traditional concrete, contributing to overall energy efficiency in the construction process.

“Coconut, and palm kernel shells possess natural thermal insulating properties, contributing to the overall energy efficiency of buildings. This can lead to reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling,” he said.

This project earned him and his team the second position in the Technology Category, along with the prestigious Gold Award for the panel evaluation of the product and presentation.

Gunalaan also shared why it was important for him to work on inventing these sustainable products as he said, “Construction industry is one of the major industries that produce significant waste and this is an environmental challenge. This is why we focused on how to transform waste such as fly ash, recycled aggregates, and other waste materials into something useful and sustainable.

“We realised that with proper processing, these materials could serve as a viable alternative to traditional concrete, allowing us to create functional and eco-friendly blocks that align with the industry’s sustainability goals.”

He further emphasised the importance of collaboration with Small, Medium Entreprises (SMEs) to bring these innovations to the market.

“SMEs are the backbone of our economy and are often agile and open to adopting new technologies. We are confident that with the right partnerships, these products can be commercialised and make a meaningful impact in the industry.

This is why we have joined the iSpark programme where we have the opportunity to present these products to potential investors and SMEs who have the capacity to transform our innovations to actual production,” he concluded.