Budget 2026 to integrate key elements from 13th Malaysia Plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 will incorporate key elements of the 13th Malaysia Plan which outlines the country’s development priorities.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan confirmed the upcoming budget will be the first under the 13MP framework.

He stated that the budget scheduled for tabling on October 10 will align with both the national development plan and the MADANI Economy framework.

“We must carry out reforms to strengthen housing, education and health,“ he told reporters after launching the Public Finance and Economy Week 2025.

Amir Hamzah highlighted Malaysia’s economic performance including 4.4% GDP growth in the first half of 2025.

He noted that trade reached RM1.46 trillion with a current account surplus of RM17 billion.

Inflation moderated to 1.3% in August compared to 1.9% a year earlier.

Unemployment fell to 3.0% indicating stronger labour market conditions.

Household incomes improved with average monthly income rising to RM9,155 in 2024 from RM7,901 in 2019.

The absolute poverty rate declined to 5.8% from 8.4% in 2020.

Amir Hamzah stressed that civil servants must understand the objectives behind each priority in the 13MP.

“I am confident we can succeed if all parties work together as one,“ he said.

The two-day MEKA 2025 brings together over 700 participants from various sectors.

Participants will discuss priorities and strategies of the 13th Malaysia Plan across five forums. – Bernama