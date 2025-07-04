Call for strategic solutions to prevent medicine wastage

PETALING JAYA: The startling revelation of vast amounts of unused medication has shaken the healthcare community, prompting urgent calls for a coordinated and strategic action plan from experts.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia public health medicine specialist Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh highlighted the need to strengthen patient education, upgrade healthcare IT systems and empower pharmacists to take a more active role in addressing the issue.

“Patients must understand the importance of completing their treatment and the risks of improper use or storage, which can lead to complications or drug resistance,” she told theSun.

Sharifa emphasised that pharmacists should play a bigger role in counselling patients, especially during discharge or when prescribed new medications.

The specialist advocated for expanding access to medication drop-off points beyond clinics and hospitals. She proposed setting them up in shopping malls, community pharmacies and even through mobile collection units.

Rather than punitive measures, she suggested incentivising treatment completion and implementing digital tracking systems to identify patterns of “over-prescribing” or “doctor-hopping.”

She cited Australia’s National Return and Disposal of Unwanted Medicines programme as an example of success, noting the importance of government support and structured funding in driving change.

“Australia’s model proves that with the right backing, change is possible. Malaysia has the framework, but we need a clear strategy and commitment.”

Unused medication is not only wasteful but also presents a significant financial burden and environmental threat, said Sharifa and warned of the risks of improper disposal posed to wildlife and human health. She also said non-adherence to prescribed treatment is a troubling trend.

“The goal isn’t for people to return their medications, but to complete their treatment as prescribed.”

It was reported that Malaysia’s Medication Return Programme (now MyMediSAFE), launched in 2010, aims to safely dispose of unused or expired medications, reducing environmental contamination and combating antimicrobial resistance.

The programme has return centres nationwide at 149 government hospitals and 739 private facilities.

Despite its availability, participation remains low, with many individuals unaware of the programme or hesitant to return unused medications. Some mistakenly believe expired drugs are still usable, while others fear they may not receive replacements.

From 2015 to 2023, Malaysia spent RM23.25 billion on medicine procurement, underscoring the financial implications of unused medication.

Sharifa said improper disposal, such as flushing medications down toilets or throwing them in bins, further exacerbates environmental risks. Antibiotics entering rivers can disrupt ecosystems, wipe out species and contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

“A 2022 study by CHEM Trust (an NGO that works to protect humans and wildlife from harmful chemicals) revealed pharmaceutical waste in rivers worldwide is harming aquatic life. It not only impacts biodiversity but poses long-term risks to human health,” she said, adding that there are financial consequences to hoarding and improper discarding of medication.

Meanwhile, a study by a Malaysian teaching hospital revealed that over 11,000 units of unused medication worth RM13,594.90 were returned in a single year. Most of these were for cardiovascular, endocrine and musculoskeletal conditions.

Sharifa said if there is an estimated RM100 worth of waste per patient at the return centres, losses would amount to RM88,700 annually.

“That’s just returned medicines. The actual loss is far greater.” She also emphasised the human cost of non-adherence, which goes beyond wasted medication, adding that patients who fail to complete treatments often face severe health complications that may require expensive interventions later on.