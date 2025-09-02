Chery Malaysia opens early registration for the new Chery O5

Chery Malaysia is preparing to unveil the new Chery O5, inviting the public to register their interest ahead of its official reveal later this month.

As one of the brand’s most recognisable global models, the O5 has already built a strong following thanks to its futuristic styling, dynamic performance, and advanced safety features.

The latest version aims to elevate the experience even further with a bolder design, refined driving dynamics, and a suite of new technologies.

Visually, the new Chery O5 makes a strong impression with its redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels that add a sharper edge to its stance. Beneath the surface, a multi-link rear suspension has been introduced to ensure improved comfort and a smoother ride, particularly over Malaysian roads.

Step inside, and the cabin combines sophistication with practicality. Faux leather seats with front ventilation provide comfort, while the interior’s centrepiece is a striking 20.5-inch integrated dual screen.

The system comes seamlessly connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, supported by a wireless charger and dual-zone automatic climate control, ensuring that both driver and passengers remain connected and comfortable.

Technology and safety continue to play a central role in the O5. The SUV now offers six airbags, a comprehensive suite of ADAS Level 2 driver assistance features, and an advanced 540° camera system, giving drivers an unprecedented view of their surroundings.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, promising performance that matches the SUV’s confident appearance.

Chery Malaysia is also offering interested buyers the chance to be among the first to experience the O5 through early test drives. Registration is now open via the brand’s official website at www.chery.my.