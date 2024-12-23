$!Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: Fastest Corvette ever

Continues to redefine the limits of American performance engineering

Chevrolet’s engineers have raised the bar with the new Corvette ZR1, which has been officially crowned the quickest and fastest Corvette in history.

Recently tested on the High-Speed Oval Track at ATP Automotive Testing in Papenburg, Germany, the ZR1 reached a staggering top speed of 375kph, solidifying its place among the fastest production cars ever built by General Motors.

The ZR1’s performance numbers are equally astonishing in acceleration. Chevrolet announced that the ZR1 can sprint from 0 to 100kph in just 2.3 seconds, edging out the electrified Corvette E-Ray, which previously held the title at 2.5 seconds.

This blistering acceleration places the ZR1 in the same league as hypercars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Lamborghini Revuelto, and Lotus Evija, all of which achieve the same 0-100kph time.

In terms of quarter-mile performance, the ZR1 doesn’t disappoint. It covers the distance in a mere 9.6 seconds at 241kph, putting it on par with exotic rivals such as the Ferrari 296 GTB and Lamborghini Revuelto.

These remarkable figures come with several accolades for the Corvette ZR1. It now holds the title as the fastest car ever produced by General Motors and stands as the only vehicle under $1 million (RM4.6 million) capable of reaching 375kph.