Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown unveils official team uniforms

THE 2025 Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, conducted by the LPGA and sponsored by Lifeplus, the joint brand of Hanwha’s financial affiliates, has unveiled the official uniforms for each country’s team, in partnership with global golf apparel brand Anew Golf.

As the world’s only national team golf competition, the International Crown will take place over four days from Oct 23-26 at New Korea Country Club in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea.

The total prize money amounts to US$2 million (RM8.4m), with the winning team receiving US$500,000 (RM2.1m). The first three rounds will be held in a four-ball match play format, while the semifinal and final rounds will determine the champion through a mix of singles and foursome match play.

The official uniforms are designed to capture the essence of the seven participating countries: the United States, Japan, Korea, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and China, as well as the World Team.

These vibrant uniforms blend functionality to enhance players’ performance with a style that is fitting for the global stage.

In a departure from individual attire, the world’s top female golfers will wear team uniforms, highlighting national pride and team unity.

Chanhyuk Park, Executive Director of Hanwha Life Insurance, said, “It is truly meaningful for us to partner with Anew Golf, which is attracting attention not only in Korea but also abroad, for the tournament’s official uniforms.

“The uniforms represent the unity and solidarity of the athletes representing their nations and are among the tournament’s highlights. We hope many will experience the excitement that the world’s top golfers will bring through their team play.”

The 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown will feature elite players, including Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking (WWGR) No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand), No. 2 Nelly Korda (USA), No. 3 Lydia Ko (New Zealand), No. 4 Minjee Lee (Australia), No. 5 Ruoning Yin (China), No. 6 Miyu Yamashita (Japan), No. 8 Hyo Joo Kim (Republic of Korea), and No. 13 Maja Stark (Sweden). The Korea Team has confirmed the participation of Hyo Joo Kim, along with Haeran Ryu (world ranking 9th), Jin Young Ko (world ranking 16th), and Hye-jin Choi (world ranking 23rd).

These rankings were valid as of the team selection date on Aug 4.