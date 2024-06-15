KLSCM 2024 rallies running community to plog

Dirigo Events and the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) are encouraging the running community to come together this weekend to be part of a plogging event on 15 June 2024.

The “Plog with KLSCM” initiative is to commemorate the unique coming together of Global Running Day and World Environment Day, which both fell on 5 June this year. Plogging is a Swedish innovation that combines running/jogging with the picking up of litter at a given location, coupling the cleaning of our running environment with keeping fit and healthy.

Since plogging can be done anywhere at any time, Dirigo is inviting both the Malaysian and international running community to join in and share pictures or videos of their plogging activity on 15 June on their social media feeds.

The participants will need to tag @klscmarathon in their posts, include the hashtags #PlogWithKLSCM and #KLSCM2024, and tag their location.

To reward runners for their effort, Dirigo is giving away prizes worth a total of RM4,000 to those who post the most creative entries. The grand prize winner will get a limited edition KLSCM Seiko watch worth RM1,400 while 10 other runners will each win a finalist prize of either a KLSCM Pressio jacket or polo T-shirt.

There is also a bonus prize for runners who have signed up for KLSCM 2024 – they stand a chance to win two VIP hospitality invitations worth RM500 which come with VIP privileges at the KLSCM Race Pack Collection and Active Lifestyle Expo as well as

Race Weekend in October.

“Dirigo is all about running, and we have decided to mark the special occasion of both these days coming together by Plogging, as a continuation of our journey towards sustainability that we embarked on last year,” said Rainer Biemans, Project Director of KLSCM and Director of Dirigo Events, the owner and organiser of the multi-award-winning mass participation event.

Last year, KLSCM introduced a few changes to the event with the intention of reducing its carbon footprint and waste through innovations like encouraging runners to use refillable bottles for water instead of opting for paper cups served by volunteers, composting the enormous amounts of fruits like bananas, pears and apples given to runners, and creating awareness about the importance of recycling and waste reduction. This marked the beginning of KLSCM’s sustainability journey, and the organising team intends to continue implementing new initiatives in the following years to make the event more environmentally friendly.

The partnership with Pressio from the UK is also a conscious step in this direction as the brand promises that every garment they produce has been created with the most sustainable materials and technologies, including recycled yarns, non-dying & biodegradation, and complete with traceability.

KLSCM 2024 will be held on 5 and 6 October 2024 and is supported by venue host DBKL, athletics associations MAF and FTKLAA, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police. Standard Chartered is

the Title Sponsor with Boost Juice Malaysia as the Gold Sponsor. The official partners for the event are Seiko, Brooks, Counterpain, 100 Plus, Pantai Hospital, Pressio and TudungPeople.