Kruger last man standing at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

JBE KRUGER triumphed at the US$1 million (RM4.2m) Mercuries Taiwan Masters today – for his first victory on the Asian Tour in five years – after an extraordinary weekend of golf, that saw three rounds played, each shotgun starts, as a result of Typhoon Krathon.

The South African beat Korean Jeunghun Wang and Pavit Tangkamolprasert from Thailand by two shots here at Taiwan Golf & Country Club following a gripping finish.

Kruger and Wang, playing in the final group, reached the 18th tied before the South African made a birdie, from six feet, while the Korean, in trouble off the tee, dropped a shot.

The champion carded a three-under-par 69 to finish the event, which had been reduced to 54 holes, on eight-under. Wang, leader for most of the final day and attempting to win for the first time in seven years, closed with a 73, while Pavit returned a 69.

The extremely poor weather brought by Typhoon Krathon meant no play was possible on Thursday and Friday, meaning there was a strong possibility that the event would be cancelled.

However, with the weather improving considerably the stage was set for a fascinating two days of golf when the tournament’s organisers reverted to a LIV Golf League-style event by playing 54-holes, with each round a shotgun start – a first on the Asian Tour.

The second round finished this morning with Wang carding a 69 for a one-shot lead over Poom Saksansin from Thailand, while Kruger was a shot further back.

Wang, a winner once before on the Asian Tour at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in 2016 and trying to win for the first time since returning from National Service two years ago, had a two-stroke cushion over Kruger at the turn.

Kruger, with his wife Denise caddying for him, caught Wang with a birdie on 13, after the Korean made bogey on 12, and then pulled one ahead with a birdie on 15. Kruger then let Wang back in when he dropped a shot on 16 before the crucial two-shot swing on the last.

It’s a timely win for the South African who was in 69th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and battling to keep his playing privileges for next year, but he’s moved up to 10th on the Merit list.

“It means the world,” said 38-year-old Kruger, now a three-time winner on the Asian Tour, having won the Shinhan Donghae Open in 2019 and the 2012 Avantha Masters.

“I did not come here with any form. Not been playing great, so it’s unbelievable. It’s been glory to God. With the typhoon, with everything that has been happening.

“I probably made it as hard as I could on myself. I can’t get it on the fairway, I can’t get it on the green, I am trying to make birdies, and then the last hole I hit it in the fairway finally.”

To make the moment event better he was given the Mercuries Taiwan Masters Green Jacket by his good friend and compatriot Jaco Ahlers – the defending champion, who tied for 10th.

Thailand’s Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (70) and Rattanon Wannasrichan (71) plus Indian Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (70) tied for fifth, three back from Kruger.

They head to the SJM Macao Open next week, where Australian Min Woo Lee will attempt to defend his title at Macau Golf & Country Club.

Scores after round 3 of the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, played at Taiwan Golf & Country Club - a par-72, 6,923-yard course (am - denotes amateur):

RESULTS

208: Jbe Kruger (RSA) 68-71-69.

210: Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 70-67-73, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 71-70-69.

211: Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 70-70-71, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND) 72-69-70, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 67-74-70.

212: Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 69-72-71, Michael Maguire (USA) 71-72-69, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 73-71-68.

213: Danthai Boonma (THA) 71-69-73, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 67-73-73, Rashid Khan (IND) 68-75-70.