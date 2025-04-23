$!Leapmotor embarks on 3,000km Asean expedition to Malaysia

Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) pioneer Leapmotor has embarked on a bold 3,000-kilometre expedition from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, all the way to Johor, Malaysia, showcasing its latest innovations in electric mobility.
The journey, marking Leapmotor’s growing presence in the ASEAN region, highlights the brand’s commitment to intelligent, efficient and long-range electric vehicles.
Led by the company’s latest Range Extender Electric Vehicle (REEV) models, the ASEAN Expedition Drive features three newly developed SUVs: the C10 REEV, the stylish C11 REEV, and the versatile six-seater C16 REEV.
These models, combining high efficiency with advanced technology, are set to make a strong impression on Malaysian roads as they pass through key cities from Penang to Johor during the final stretch of the expedition.
One of the standout vehicles of the journey is the Leapmotor C10 REEV, a completely different offering from the all-electric C10 variant already available locally.
This REEV version features a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, functioning as a generator to recharge a 28.4kWh battery pack, and paired with a 158kW electric motor.
The result is a combined driving range of up to 1,150km (NEDC), making the C10 REEV ideal for long-distance travel without compromising on energy efficiency.
The REEV models embarked on a comprehensive 10-day tour across Peninsular Malaysia from 14 to 23 April, visiting authorised Leapmotor showrooms nationwide.
The drive serves not only to demonstrate the vehicles’ road capabilities across diverse terrain and climates, but also to introduce Malaysian consumers to the brand’s advanced REEV technology and long-range electric driving solutions.
Leapmotor’s partnership with global automotive giant Stellantis has further bolstered its credibility and ambitions on the international stage.
With this Asean drive, the brand is reinforcing its readiness to serve regional markets with vehicles that are not only smart and sustainable but also practical for everyday use in Southeast Asia.
Enthusiasts and potential customers are encouraged to follow Leapmotor’s social media platforms for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes insights from the Global Expedition Drive team.