$!Leapmotor embarks on 3,000km Asean expedition to Malaysia

Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) pioneer Leapmotor has embarked on a bold 3,000-kilometre expedition from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, all the way to Johor, Malaysia, showcasing its latest innovations in electric mobility.

The journey, marking Leapmotor’s growing presence in the ASEAN region, highlights the brand’s commitment to intelligent, efficient and long-range electric vehicles.

Led by the company’s latest Range Extender Electric Vehicle (REEV) models, the ASEAN Expedition Drive features three newly developed SUVs: the C10 REEV, the stylish C11 REEV, and the versatile six-seater C16 REEV.

These models, combining high efficiency with advanced technology, are set to make a strong impression on Malaysian roads as they pass through key cities from Penang to Johor during the final stretch of the expedition.