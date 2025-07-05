Perak gov’t welcomes PAFA’s move to sign import players

IPOH: The Perak government welcomes the Perak Football Association’s (PAFA) move to sign new import players for the Perak FA football team, said State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah,

He said PAFA’s decision to bring in foreign players is aimed at strengthening the team in preparation for the 2025-2026 A1 Semi-Pro League season.

“PAFA are currently identifying several foreign players who suit the playing system and salary offers, and of course, PAFA will select the best players to strengthen the team.

“PAFA also have the ambition and vision for Perak FA to succeed in the A1 League and eventually return to the Super League,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

Prior to this, PAFA president Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin had said that 24 players have received offer letters to join the Perak FA team for the 2025-2026 A1 Semi-Pro League and the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Selangor.

He said the association is in the process of scouting for import players and has until August to complete the 30-player squad.