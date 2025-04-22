PETALING JAYA: A saltwater crocodile weighing over 300kgs was safely relocated from a residential home in Taman Country Heights, Kajang, after being kept as a pet for 46 years.

The relocation operation was carried out on April 13 by a team from the Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in collaboration with the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC).

Selangor Perhilitan director, Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusoh said the owner had voluntarily surrendered the reptile out of concern for its welfare and in support of long-term conservation efforts.

The relocation process began around 9.30am and was conducted directly from a pond within the owner’s residence.

“The crocodile, believed to be a female, measures approximately four metres in length and weighs over 300kg.

“According to the owner, the animal had been cared for over 46 years,” he was quoted as saying.

The entire relocation operation took about an hour, including the capture, securing, and loading of the crocodile onto a department vehicle.

The reptile was then transported to Paya Indah Wetlands, where it will undergo observation and adapt to its new habitat.

Wan Mohd Adib also confirmed that the owner had a valid special permit issued by Perhilitan.

The decision to surrender the crocodile was made in view of its long-term wellbeing, with the belief that it would be better cared for at a dedicated conservation facility.