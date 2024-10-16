PM Wong hosts lunch for Sultan Nazrin, discusses Singapore-Malaysia ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hosted Malaysia’s Deputy King, Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, for lunch at the Istana here on Wednesday.

Wong said they had a wide-ranging discussion on global developments, ASEAN’s future, and Singapore-Malaysia ties.

“It was good to catch up with him again since our last meeting in 2022. As close neighbours, Singapore and Malaysia, including Perak, share enduring people-to-people ties,” he posted on Facebook, adding that his late father spent his early years in Perak’s capital, Ipoh, before moving to Singapore.

Wong had previously shared that his father, who passed away in 2021, completed his secondary education in Ipoh.

The prime minister expressed his eagerness to work with Sultan Nazrin to further strengthen the bond between the peoples of both sides.

They were joined by Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, among others.