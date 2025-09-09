$!Rimac showcases next-gen batteries and powertrains

RIMAC TECHNOLOGY has revealed its latest range of batteries, motors, and electronic systems at the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich. The Croatian company, already working with brands like BMW, Porsche, and CEER Motors, is aiming to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient electric vehicle technology – and in much bigger numbers than before.
On the battery side, Rimac introduced three new platforms. The first is a solid-state battery, developed with ProLogium and Mitsubishi Chemical Group, which promises lighter weight, higher safety, and better energy storage. The second is the Evo platform, using 46XX Gen2 cells and advanced cooling, designed for strong performance and daily use. The third, called Hybrid Technology, offers flexible setups for both hybrid and fully electric cars.
Rimac also launched new eAxles – small but powerful electric drive units. The SINTEG 300 and 550 can produce up to 360kW and 6,250Nm of torque in very compact sizes, suitable for anything from hot hatches to SUVs. Another highlight is the High Torque XXL Axle, set for production in 2026, delivering more than 11,000Nm of axle torque with over 95% efficiency.
On the electronics front, Rimac introduced new control units (ECUs) that combine many functions into fewer, smarter units. These can handle things like torque vectoring, battery management, and software updates, making cars simpler, lighter, and cheaper to build.
All of this technology will be produced in Croatia, where Rimac has invested heavily in its 95,000sqm facilities, including the €200 million (RM987m) Rimac Campus. With this setup, the company is ready to build tens of thousands of units each month, proving it’s not just innovating but also capable of large-scale production.