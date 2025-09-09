$!Rimac showcases next-gen batteries and powertrains

RIMAC TECHNOLOGY has revealed its latest range of batteries, motors, and electronic systems at the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich. The Croatian company, already working with brands like BMW, Porsche, and CEER Motors, is aiming to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient electric vehicle technology – and in much bigger numbers than before.

On the battery side, Rimac introduced three new platforms. The first is a solid-state battery, developed with ProLogium and Mitsubishi Chemical Group, which promises lighter weight, higher safety, and better energy storage. The second is the Evo platform, using 46XX Gen2 cells and advanced cooling, designed for strong performance and daily use. The third, called Hybrid Technology, offers flexible setups for both hybrid and fully electric cars.