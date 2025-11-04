$!SRIXON 100PLUS Malaysian Junior Development Tour is back

The 4th Edition of the SRIXON 100PLUS Malaysian Junior Development Tour went live on April 9 and is now open for registration for all amateur golfers aged between 9-18 years old.

SRIXON, an internationally renowned golf brand with an extensive list of elite Tour professionals on its books, most notably Hideki Matsuyama, is the Owner of the Tour, with 100PLUS, Malaysia’s No. 1 Isotonic and Electrolyte Beverage as Co-Title Sponsor.

For 2022-2023, an MOU was signed between Dunlop SRIXON Sports Asia and Golf (Malaysia) Publications Sdn Bhd, appointing Golf Malaysia as the Tour Promoter of what became a sensation in junior golf development circles. In 2025 another two-year agreement has been signed for Golf (Malaysia) Publications Sdn Bhd to run the series designed to provide junior golfers with an engaging, fun, ‘Elite’ golf experience.

Three professional-standard golfing events for junior golfers in Malaysia, regardless of nationality providing they are registered students in Malaysia, will be hosted between May to July.

A fourth event will take place Q4 2025, with the Top-5 overall Gross scorers in the boys and girls A & B Categories in each leg going head-to-head with elite teams from regional Asian countries.

Host venues for the series include Templer Park Country Club, Selangor, May 6-8; Eastwood Valley Golf & Country Club, Sarawak, June 24-26; and Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Selangor, July 8-10.

The Championship will be held at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Selangor.

Winners will earn prizes, World Amateur Golf Rankings points, and additional rewards will include places to play in yet-to-be announced top amateur and professional tournaments.