Three remanded to assist bribery probe - MACC

MELAKA: Three individuals have been remanded for five and six days, starting today, to assist in the investigation of bribery allegations involving a bank officer in the state, amounting to RM12,072.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman granted the remand order after receiving an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the three suspects, two men and a woman, aged 41 and 43, are suspected of giving bribes to facilitate the documentation process for the approval of property loans from a financial institution.

The suspects, who are managers and owner of law firms in Melaka and the Klang Valley, were detained between 11 am and 2 pm when they appeared at the MACC office in Melaka to record statements yesterday.

Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the arrest of the three suspects and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Previously, the media reported that the MACC had arrested 12 individuals related to the case, including law firm managers, lawyers, and financial institution bank officers.